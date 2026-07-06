(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Forces Complete New Round of Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Forces Complete New Round of Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

    U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor.

    Iran recently attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strait including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity. The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation.

    CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 21:48
    Story ID: 569521
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 519
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Complete New Round of Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Forces Complete New Round of Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iran
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version