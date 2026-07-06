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    Fort Carson History

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Before there was Fort Carson, it was Camp Carson. Learn more about the history of Fort Carson in this short video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013872
    VIRIN: 260707-O-EV815-8311
    Filename: DOD_111825925
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson History, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    fort carson
    Colorado Springs
    camp carson

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