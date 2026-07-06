AFGSC celebrates the Fourth of July

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013863" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Global Strike Command published the following video online July 4, 2026, to commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America's signing of the Declaration of Independence. The following video was created in Adobe Premiere with various video clips comprised of military flyovers, aerial events, exercises and operations that show formations which either include or entirely feature AFGSC assets, such as B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, UH-1N Huey helicopters, and MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters; overlaid with the song “The Stars and Stripes Forever” performed by the United States Air Force Concert Band and USAF Ceremonial Brass Band; and with the AFGSC shield animated in Adobe After Effects. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)