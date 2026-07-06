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    AFGSC celebrates the Fourth of July

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Air Force Global Strike Command published the following video online July 4, 2026, to commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America's signing of the Declaration of Independence. The following video was created in Adobe Premiere with various video clips comprised of military flyovers, aerial events, exercises and operations that show formations which either include or entirely feature AFGSC assets, such as B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, UH-1N Huey helicopters, and MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters; overlaid with the song “The Stars and Stripes Forever” performed by the United States Air Force Concert Band and USAF Ceremonial Brass Band; and with the AFGSC shield animated in Adobe After Effects. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013863
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_111825739
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC celebrates the Fourth of July, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flyover
    bomber
    AFGSC
    America250
    Freedom250
    Fourth of July 2026

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