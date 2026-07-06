Air Force Global Strike Command published the following video online July 4, 2026, to commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America's signing of the Declaration of Independence. The following video was created in Adobe Premiere with various video clips comprised of military flyovers, aerial events, exercises and operations that show formations which either include or entirely feature AFGSC assets, such as B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, UH-1N Huey helicopters, and MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters; overlaid with the song “The Stars and Stripes Forever” performed by the United States Air Force Concert Band and USAF Ceremonial Brass Band; and with the AFGSC shield animated in Adobe After Effects. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013863
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-FG097-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825739
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC celebrates the Fourth of July, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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