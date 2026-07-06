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    Barksdale’s 4th of July event

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    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Boyton 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Attendees participate in the 4th of July celebration event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 4, 2026. The celebration included carnival rides, a Mixed Martial Arts competition show and fireworks. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Boyton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013815
    VIRIN: 260704-F-MU027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111824942
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale’s 4th of July event, by TSgt Victoria Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    Freedom250
    4th of July 2026

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