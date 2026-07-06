Barksdale’s 4th of July event

Attendees participate in the 4th of July celebration event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 4, 2026. The celebration included carnival rides, a Mixed Martial Arts competition show and fireworks. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013815
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-MU027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824942
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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