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    Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano

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    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Marking the latest milestone in its history, the Army has expanded the capabilities of the M139 Volcano System with the first remote firing of the Autonomous Volcano next generation obstacle emplacement capability.

    The demonstration took place at Camp Grayling, MI on May 19 during three days of hands-on training and included distinguished visitors from the United Kingdom’s Assistant Head Ground Maneuver Directorate - Col. James Fern, the Engineer Commandant, Col. Tim Hudson, and Future Capabilities Director, Col. Hector Montemayor.

    The Autonomous Volcano system uses the reliable M139 Volcano mine dispenser, which can lay up to 960 mines to create a barrier about 120 meters wide and 1,100 meters long. It is mounted on the Palletized Load System (PLS) A1 truck and operates with an autonomous By-Wire/Active Safety Kit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013814
    VIRIN: 260707-A-GY890-1002
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111824922
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

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