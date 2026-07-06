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    Carrier Qualifications: E-2D Hawkeye Edition

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    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A U.S. Navy video showcasing the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 conduct carrier qualifications aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 23, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting carrier qualifications in support of Ease Coast fleet replacement squadrons. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 07:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013791
    VIRIN: 260623-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111824624
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Carrier Qualifications: E-2D Hawkeye Edition, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VAW120
    Carrier Quailifications
    E-2C/D Hawkeye

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