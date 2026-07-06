A U.S. Navy video showcasing the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 conduct carrier qualifications aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 23, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting carrier qualifications in support of Ease Coast fleet replacement squadrons. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 07:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013791
|VIRIN:
|260623-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824624
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrier Qualifications: E-2D Hawkeye Edition, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.