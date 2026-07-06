Exercise Tamiok Strike 26 is a U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise conducted with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force that strengthens interoperability, readiness, and military-to-military partnership through joint training, engineering, medical, and leader engagements. The exercise demonstrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Papua New Guinea while enhancing the ability of both forces to respond to regional security and humanitarian challenges across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wesley Akers)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 06:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013787
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-DJ475-8411
|Filename:
|DOD_111824604
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Papua New Guinea leaders celebrate enduring relationship during Tamiok Strike 26 groundbreaking ceremony, by SGT Wesley Akers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Papua New Guinea leaders celebrate enduring relationship during Tamiok Strike 26 groundbreaking ceremony
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