U.S., Papua New Guinea leaders celebrate enduring relationship during Tamiok Strike 26 groundbreaking ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Exercise Tamiok Strike 26 is a U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise conducted with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force that strengthens interoperability, readiness, and military-to-military partnership through joint training, engineering, medical, and leader engagements. The exercise demonstrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Papua New Guinea while enhancing the ability of both forces to respond to regional security and humanitarian challenges across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wesley Akers)