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    U.S., Papua New Guinea leaders celebrate enduring relationship during Tamiok Strike 26 groundbreaking ceremony

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    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Wesley Akers 

    1st Theater Information Advantage Detachment

    Exercise Tamiok Strike 26 is a U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise conducted with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force that strengthens interoperability, readiness, and military-to-military partnership through joint training, engineering, medical, and leader engagements. The exercise demonstrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Papua New Guinea while enhancing the ability of both forces to respond to regional security and humanitarian challenges across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wesley Akers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 06:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013787
    VIRIN: 260707-A-DJ475-8411
    Filename: DOD_111824604
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PG

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    operationpathways
    TamiokStrike

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