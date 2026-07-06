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    CARAT Thailand 2026 Opening Ceremony

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    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    07.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    SATTAHIP, Thailand – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks at the opening ceremony of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026 on July 6, 2026, at Laem Tian Pier. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 06:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013777
    VIRIN: 260706-N-NS135-1001
    Filename: DOD_111824516
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

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    This work, CARAT Thailand 2026 Opening Ceremony, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CARAT2026
    CARATThailand2026

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