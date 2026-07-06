CARAT Thailand 2026 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SATTAHIP, Thailand – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks at the opening ceremony of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026 on July 6, 2026, at Laem Tian Pier. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)