CARAT Thailand 2026 Opening Ceremony

SATTAHIP, Thailand – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks at the opening ceremony of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026 on July 6, 2026, at Laem Tian Pier. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 06:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013777
|VIRIN:
|260706-N-NS135-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824516
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
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|0
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