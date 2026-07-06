Marine Corps Air station Iwakuni personnel and their families attend the Red, White and Boom Independence Day celebration on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event featured a meet and greet and live performance by the American Rock band We The Kings, followed by a fireworks display commemorating Americas 250th birthday anniversary. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013764
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-RK873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824281
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll), by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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