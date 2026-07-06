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    Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll)

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air station Iwakuni personnel and their families attend the Red, White and Boom Independence Day celebration on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event featured a meet and greet and live performance by the American Rock band We The Kings, followed by a fireworks display commemorating Americas 250th birthday anniversary. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 00:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013764
    VIRIN: 260704-M-RK873-1001
    Filename: DOD_111824281
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll), by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    AFN Iwakuni
    We The Kings
    MCAS Iwakuni
    America's 250th Anniversary
    American Rock Band

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