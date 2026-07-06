Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel and their families attend the Red, White and Boom Independence Day celebration on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event featured a meet and greet and live performance by the American Rock band We The Kings, followed by a fireworks display commemorating Americas 250th birthday anniversary. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 00:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1013763
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-RK873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824277
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.