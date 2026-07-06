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    Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.03.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A B-roll package of fireworks burst behind a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Celebrate America at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. Celebrate America is an annual event that gives service members, their families and the local community an opportunity to enjoy games, food and live entertainment before concluding with a fireworks display over Yokota’s airfield in celebration of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013750
    VIRIN: 260704-F-PM645-1002
    Filename: DOD_111823834
    Length: 00:21:23
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

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    This work, Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    fireworks display
    fireworks
    Yokota Air Base
    America250
    freedom250
    freedom 250

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