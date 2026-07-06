A B-roll package of fireworks burst behind a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Celebrate America at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. Celebrate America is an annual event that gives service members, their families and the local community an opportunity to enjoy games, food and live entertainment before concluding with a fireworks display over Yokota’s airfield in celebration of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013750
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-PM645-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111823834
|Length:
|00:21:23
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.