Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013750" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-roll package of fireworks burst behind a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Celebrate America at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. Celebrate America is an annual event that gives service members, their families and the local community an opportunity to enjoy games, food and live entertainment before concluding with a fireworks display over Yokota’s airfield in celebration of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)