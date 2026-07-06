Silent Drill Platoon performs at Grand Central Terminal during INR 250

U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform at Grand Central Terminal as
part of International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 6, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S.
Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing
crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine
Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps
video by Sgt. Bruin Largent)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013746
|VIRIN:
|260706-M-FS029-1001
|PIN:
|110011
|Filename:
|DOD_111823757
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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