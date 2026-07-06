(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Diver Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pierce Luck 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Coast Guard divers assigned to Regional Diver Locker East, participate in a diving demonstration as part of International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York City, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013738
    VIRIN: 260705-N-SK738-1002
    Filename: DOD_111823694
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Diver Demonstration, by PO2 Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video