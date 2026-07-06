U.S. Coast Guard Diver Demonstration

U.S. Coast Guard divers assigned to Regional Diver Locker East, participate in a diving demonstration as part of International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York City, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013738
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-SK738-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111823694
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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