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    Tours of the USS Arlington During INR250

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines provide tours of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013734
    VIRIN: 260705-N-IH546-3001
    Filename: DOD_111823665
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Tours of the USS Arlington During INR250, by SA Jonas Kott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    250th Anniversary
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250

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