Tours of the USS Arlington During INR250

U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines provide tours of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013734
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-IH546-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111823665
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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