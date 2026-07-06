(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    International Aerial Review 250 Aircraft Flyovers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. and allied aircraft led by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over the New York Harbor during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 and International Aerial Review 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. The Parade of Sail marked the opening of INR 250, a multinational maritime celebration commemorating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation, honoring the sea services’ enduring commitment to defending the United States and strengthening partnerships with allied and partner nations. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013732
    VIRIN: 260704-N-IH546-3001
    Filename: DOD_111823660
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Aerial Review 250 Aircraft Flyovers, by SA Jonas Kott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    250th Anniversary
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250
    International Aerial Review 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video