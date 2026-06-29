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    Foster Fest 2026 B-Roll

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    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kaylinn Martinez 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines and local residents attend Foster Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 4, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa’s annual festival was open to all Status of Forces Agreement personnel and local residents to experience vendors, festival games, and live music performances from local and guest groups. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kaylinn Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013653
    VIRIN: 260704-M-CR181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111822507
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foster Fest 2026 B-Roll, by LCpl Kaylinn Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCIPAC
    Foster Fest
    Okinanwa
    japan
    Camp Foster
    MCCS

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