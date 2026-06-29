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    INR250 Marine Corps League

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    STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields 

    2nd Marine Division

    Members of the Marine Corps League interact with service members, veterans, and civilians as part of International Naval Review 250 in Staten Island, New York, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013652
    VIRIN: 260705-M-AT830-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111822487
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, INR250 Marine Corps League, by LCpl Christina Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    marine corps league
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    veteran
    America250, Freedom250

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