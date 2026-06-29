INR250 Marine Corps League

Members of the Marine Corps League interact with service members, veterans, and civilians as part of International Naval Review 250 in Staten Island, New York, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013652
|VIRIN:
|260705-M-AT830-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111822487
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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