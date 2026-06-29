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    John Daugherty Cooking Class for INR250 Servicemembers

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Seaman Melissa Arms Kelly 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 2, 2026) - Chef Johnathan Daugherty, owner of Blackbarn restaurant in New York City, demonstrates how to make a chocolate soufflé and a shortbread sandwich during a cooking class for servicemembers participating in International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch -- constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Melissa Arms Kelly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013636
    VIRIN: 200702-N-HE006-2001
    Filename: DOD_111822244
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, John Daugherty Cooking Class for INR250 Servicemembers, by SN Melissa Arms Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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