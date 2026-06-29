John Daugherty Cooking Class for INR250 Servicemembers

NEW YORK (July 2, 2026) - Chef Johnathan Daugherty, owner of Blackbarn restaurant in New York City, demonstrates how to make a chocolate soufflé and a shortbread sandwich during a cooking class for servicemembers participating in International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch -- constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Melissa Arms Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 20:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013635
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-HE006-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111822236
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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