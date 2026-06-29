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    Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 at Governors Island

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Whitten Helton 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) – Ships, aircraft and service members participate in the Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 during International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. The Parade of Sail marked the opening of INR 250, a multinational maritime celebration commemorating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation, honoring the sea services' enduring commitment to defending the United States and strengthening partnerships with allied and partner nations. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013630
    VIRIN: 260704-N-AP071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111822146
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 at Governors Island, by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Governors Island
    250th Anniversary
    New York
    INR250

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