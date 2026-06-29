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    Parade of Sail During International Naval Review 250

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    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) - U.S. and international tall ships sail through New York Harbor during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. The Parade of Sail marked the opening of INR 250, a multinational maritime celebration commemorating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation, honoring the sea services' enduring commitment to defending the United States and strengthening partnerships with allied and partner nations. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013625
    VIRIN: 260704-N-IH546-3003
    Filename: DOD_111821964
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parade of Sail During International Naval Review 250, by SA Jonas Kott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TALLSHIPS
    America250
    freedom250
    INR250
    INR250 NYC

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