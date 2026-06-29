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    Flag Officer Visit to the U.S. Navy Dive Tank Demonstration in Times Square

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Kemble 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Vide Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet, visits the U.S. Navy dive tank demonstration in Times Square, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013623
    VIRIN: 260705-N-FV545-2002
    Filename: DOD_111821951
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Officer Visit to the U.S. Navy Dive Tank Demonstration in Times Square, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FWNY
    Fleet Week New York
    INR250
    INR250 NYC

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