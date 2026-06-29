NEW YORK (July 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Vide Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet, visits the U.S. Navy dive tank demonstration in Times Square, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013623
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-FV545-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111821951
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flag Officer Visit to the U.S. Navy Dive Tank Demonstration in Times Square, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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