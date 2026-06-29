Vice Adm. Perry Visits Navy Dive Tank

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet, visits the U.S. Navy dive tank demonstration in Times Square, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013617
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-AJ005-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111821785
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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