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    Rear Adm. Andros Dives in the U.S. Navy Dive Tank in Times Square

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    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Beam 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Bradley Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, participates in a dive tank demonstration in Times Square, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013614
    VIRIN: 260705-N-AJ005-1001
    Filename: DOD_111821777
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: US

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    This work, Rear Adm. Andros Dives in the U.S. Navy Dive Tank in Times Square, by PO1 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR250

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