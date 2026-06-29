U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Bradley Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, participates in a dive tank demonstration in Times Square, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013614
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-AJ005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111821777
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Andros Dives in the U.S. Navy Dive Tank in Times Square, by PO1 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.