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    INR 250 Parade of Sail

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Mojica 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Marines, and members of the public celebrate the International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 at Alice Austen Park in Staten Island, New York, July 4, 2026. The Parade of Sail marks the opening of INR 250, a multinational maritime celebration commemorating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation, honoring the sea services' enduring commitment to defending the United States and strengthening partnerships with allied and partner nations. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Mojica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013612
    VIRIN: 260704-N-RE760-1163
    Filename: DOD_111821769
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, INR 250 Parade of Sail, by PO3 Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR250 NYC

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