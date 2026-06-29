U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force Sail 250 attend the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show to celebrate the 4th of July as part of International Naval Review 250, Manhattan, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013608
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-AI445-8493
|Filename:
|DOD_111821525
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors attend the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show, by SSgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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