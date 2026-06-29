U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails during INR 250

U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the Wasp-Class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as part of International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bruin Largent)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013606
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-FS029-1001
|PIN:
|110011
|Filename:
|DOD_111821480
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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