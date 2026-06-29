International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) – Ships, aircraft and service members participate in the Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 during International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Antonio Ramos)