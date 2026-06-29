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    International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Antonio Ramos 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) – Ships, aircraft and service members participate in the Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 during International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Antonio Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013605
    VIRIN: 260704-N-AR067-2001
    Filename: DOD_111821465
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250, by SA Antonio Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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