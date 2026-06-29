International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) – Ships, aircraft and service members participate in the Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 during International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Antonio Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013605
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-AR067-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111821465
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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