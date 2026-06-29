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    Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Patriots from the greater Fort Knox community gathered at Brooks Field here to celebrate the 250 years of freedom on July 4.

    Following months of planning and partnership between the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Garrison partners, Freedom Fest 250 put on what officials say has been the most extravagant Independence Day celebration to date.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 00:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013588
    VIRIN: 260704-A-GF376-2597
    Filename: DOD_111821075
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Freedom 250

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