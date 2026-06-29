Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013588" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Patriots from the greater Fort Knox community gathered at Brooks Field here to celebrate the 250 years of freedom on July 4.



Following months of planning and partnership between the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Garrison partners, Freedom Fest 250 put on what officials say has been the most extravagant Independence Day celebration to date.