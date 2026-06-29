Patriots from the greater Fort Knox community gathered at Brooks Field here to celebrate the 250 years of freedom on July 4.
Following months of planning and partnership between the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Garrison partners, Freedom Fest 250 put on what officials say has been the most extravagant Independence Day celebration to date.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 00:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013588
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-GF376-2597
|Filename:
|DOD_111821075
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making
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