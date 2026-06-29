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    Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making

    Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making

    Photo By Savannah Baird | Patrons enjoy the annual Freedom Fest events held at Fort Knox, Kentucky July 4, 2024....... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Patriots from the greater Fort Knox community gathered at Brooks Field here to celebrate the 250 years of freedom on July 4.

    Following months of planning and partnership between the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Garrison partners, Freedom Fest 250 put on what officials say has been the most extravagant Independence Day celebration to date.

    The annual event featured an expanded kids’ zone with new inflatables, live music, a mechanical bull and climbing wall and a 905th Military Working Dog Detachment K-9 demonstration.

    Additionally, the Salute to the Nation Ceremony included the traditional parade of state and territorial flags with the firing of 51 artillery cannon rounds - one for each state and a final round for the six U.S. territories.

    The event concluded a with fireworks finale.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 00:50
    Story ID: 569388
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making
    Fort Knox Freedom Fest: A celebration 250 years in the making

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Freedom 250

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