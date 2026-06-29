U.S. Marines for INR250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spectators watch a performance by the 2d Marine Division Band and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, with static displays from the Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing as part of International Naval Review 250 in Madison, New Jersey, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)