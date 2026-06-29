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    U.S. Marines for INR250

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard 

    2nd Marine Division

    Spectators watch a performance by the 2d Marine Division Band and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, with static displays from the Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing as part of International Naval Review 250 in Madison, New Jersey, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013585
    VIRIN: 260702-M-MF574-1003
    Filename: DOD_111821027
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines for INR250, by LCpl Alisha Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    INRL250, International Naval Review, USMC News , America250, Blue Green Team

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