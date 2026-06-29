U.S. Marines for INR250

Spectators watch a performance by the 2d Marine Division Band and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, with static displays from the Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing as part of International Naval Review 250 in Madison, New Jersey, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013585
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-MF574-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111821027
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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