Ships participating in Parade of Sail sail through New York Harbor as part of International Naval Review 250 in New York, New York, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013584
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-AT830-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111821026
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, INR250 Parade of Sail, by LCpl Christina Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.