UH-1N Hueys from 1 HS take off for Freedom 250 Celebrations

UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron take off from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of Freedom 250, July 4, 2026. The aircraft participated in a flyover at the National Mall support of the nationwide commemoration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013573
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-JL239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820723
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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