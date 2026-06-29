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    UH-1N Hueys from 1 HS take off for Freedom 250 Celebrations

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo 

    316th Wing

    UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron take off from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of Freedom 250, July 4, 2026. The aircraft participated in a flyover at the National Mall support of the nationwide commemoration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013573
    VIRIN: 260704-F-JL239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111820723
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, UH-1N Hueys from 1 HS take off for Freedom 250 Celebrations, by A1C Mauricio Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews, Freedom250, America250, Semiquincentennial, 1st Helicopter Squadron, UH-1N

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