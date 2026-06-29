Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)

U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York City, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch - constant, unabated in a mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013571
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-AI445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820666
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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