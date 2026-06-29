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    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)

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    MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York City, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch - constant, unabated in a mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013571
    VIRIN: 260704-M-AI445-1001
    Filename: DOD_111820666
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24), by SSgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    blue green team
    International Naval Review
    USMC News
    America 250
    INR250

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