U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band and the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform in Times Square as part of International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013569
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820658
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, INR 250 – Times Square, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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