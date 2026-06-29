The USS Arlington (LPD-24) Arrives for INR 250

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 transit the Hudson River aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of International Naval Review 250 in Manhattan, June 30, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence, INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013564
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820605
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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