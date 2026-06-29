Senior Enlisted Leaders Visit USS Arlington

Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz attend a reception aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) as part of International Naval Review 250 in New York, New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013563
|VIRIN:
|260703-M-AT830-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820598
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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