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    Senior Enlisted Leaders Visit USS Arlington

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields 

    2nd Marine Division

    Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz attend a reception aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) as part of International Naval Review 250 in New York, New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013563
    VIRIN: 260703-M-AT830-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111820598
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Senior Enlisted Leaders Visit USS Arlington, by LCpl Christina Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Navy
    SECNAV
    Marine Corps
    commandant
    INR250 NYC

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