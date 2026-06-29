Ship Tours aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24) during INR 250

U.S. Marines and Sailors give a guided ship tour of the USS Arlington (LPD 24) as part of International Naval Review 250 in Manhattan, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence, INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bruin Largent)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013561
|VIRIN:
|260703-M-FS029-1001
|PIN:
|110011
|Filename:
|DOD_111820581
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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