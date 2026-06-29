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    USS George Washington Celebrates 250 Years and 34 Years Since Commissioning

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    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) celebrates US250 and 34 years since commissioning.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013481
    VIRIN: 260702-N-UM953-1776
    PIN: 260703
    Filename: DOD_111819302
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Celebrates 250 Years and 34 Years Since Commissioning, by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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