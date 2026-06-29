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    25th Infantry Division Band performs for students at Saint Joseph's Secondary School in Suva, Fiji,

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    FIJI

    07.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    1st Theater Information Advantage Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band perform for students at Saint Joseph's Secondary School in Suva, Fiji, July 3, 2026. The performance strengthened relationships with the people of Fiji through music and community engagement, reflecting the shared commitment of the United States and Fiji to peace, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013469
    VIRIN: 260702-A-OT114-5209
    Filename: DOD_111819022
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: FJ
    Hometown: SUVA, FJ
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, 25th Infantry Division Band performs for students at Saint Joseph's Secondary School in Suva, Fiji,, by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Army Partnerships
    armynewswire
    Pacific Partnership
    America 250

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