25th Infantry Division Band performs for students at Saint Joseph's Secondary School in Suva, Fiji,

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013469" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band perform for students at Saint Joseph's Secondary School in Suva, Fiji, July 3, 2026. The performance strengthened relationships with the people of Fiji through music and community engagement, reflecting the shared commitment of the United States and Fiji to peace, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)