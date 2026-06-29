25th Infantry Division Band performs for students at Saint Joseph's Secondary School in Suva, Fiji,

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band perform for students at Saint Joseph's Secondary School in Suva, Fiji, July 3, 2026. The performance strengthened relationships with the people of Fiji through music and community engagement, reflecting the shared commitment of the United States and Fiji to peace, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 01:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013469
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-OT114-5209
|Filename:
|DOD_111819022
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|FJ
|Hometown:
|SUVA, FJ
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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