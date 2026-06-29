III Armored Corps Freedom Ball for America's 250th

U.S. Army Soldiers, families, retirees and community members attend the III Armored Corps Freedom Ball at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in Killeen, Texas, July 2, 2026. The annual event, which celebrates America's 250th birthday, strengthens the bond between the III Armored Corps, its families, and the Central Texas community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ariana Smith)Ariana Smith
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013462
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-GW687-3340
|Filename:
|DOD_111818879
|Length:
|00:12:58
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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