III Armored Corps Freedom Ball for America's 250th

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013462" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, families, retirees and community members attend the III Armored Corps Freedom Ball at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in Killeen, Texas, July 2, 2026. The annual event, which celebrates America's 250th birthday, strengthens the bond between the III Armored Corps, its families, and the Central Texas community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ariana Smith)Ariana Smith