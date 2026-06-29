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    III Armored Corps Freedom Ball for America's 250th

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    KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Spc. Ariana Smith 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers, families, retirees and community members attend the III Armored Corps Freedom Ball at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in Killeen, Texas, July 2, 2026. The annual event, which celebrates America's 250th birthday, strengthens the bond between the III Armored Corps, its families, and the Central Texas community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ariana Smith)Ariana Smith

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013462
    VIRIN: 260702-A-GW687-3340
    Filename: DOD_111818879
    Length: 00:12:58
    Location: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US

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    This work, III Armored Corps Freedom Ball for America's 250th, by SPC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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