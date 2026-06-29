Sailors man the rails as the ship enters New York harbor during International Naval Review 250, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Schwengel)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013460
|VIRIN:
|260703-N-MH895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111818849
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260703-N-MH895-1001, by SN Megan Schwengel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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