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    Sailors Man the Rails in New York Harbor

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    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Seaman Johnathan McCune 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors man the rails of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while sailing into New York harbor during International Naval Review 250, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan McCune)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013454
    VIRIN: 260703-N-DL801-1001
    Filename: DOD_111818826
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Sailors Man the Rails in New York Harbor, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    New York
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Fleet Week NYC

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