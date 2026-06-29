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    B-Roll: U.S. AFRICOM commander engages African defense leaders during ACHOD 2026

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    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    06.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander U.S. Africa Command
    (left) meets with various African Chiefs of Defense (ACHOD) and representatives during the 2026 ACHOD in Luanda, Angola July 2, 2026. U.S. and partner military leaders, along with chiefs of defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, gathered at the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference to address shared security challenges, strengthen regional stability and advance collaborative frameworks that support long-term investment and economic growth across Africa.

    Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries as well as U.S. and partner military leaders gather for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013442
    VIRIN: 260701-F-LQ040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111818380
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: LUANDA, AO

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. AFRICOM commander engages African defense leaders during ACHOD 2026, by SrA Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACHOD26; ACHOD; AFRICOM; Defense; Africa; Angola

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