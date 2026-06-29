B-Roll: U.S. AFRICOM commander engages African defense leaders during ACHOD 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander U.S. Africa Command

(left) meets with various African Chiefs of Defense (ACHOD) and representatives during the 2026 ACHOD in Luanda, Angola July 2, 2026. U.S. and partner military leaders, along with chiefs of defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, gathered at the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference to address shared security challenges, strengthen regional stability and advance collaborative frameworks that support long-term investment and economic growth across Africa.



Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries as well as U.S. and partner military leaders gather for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)