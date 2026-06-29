Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Silver Dolphin Bistro Grab and Go

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Silver Dolphin Bistro on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam highlights its Grab and Go service benefits. The Silver Dolphin Bistro was an early adopter of the Grab & Go program, introducing it January 2024 and has seen the galley's service jump from approximately 300 meals a day to an average of 1,000 meals per day.



The Silver Dolphin Bistro Grab & Go is available the entire time the galley is open, Weekdays from: 0600-1800 and Weekends/Holidays: 0800-1800.