The Silver Dolphin Bistro on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam highlights its Grab and Go service benefits. The Silver Dolphin Bistro was an early adopter of the Grab & Go program, introducing it January 2024 and has seen the galley's service jump from approximately 300 meals a day to an average of 1,000 meals per day.
The Silver Dolphin Bistro Grab & Go is available the entire time the galley is open, Weekdays from: 0600-1800 and Weekends/Holidays: 0800-1800.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 20:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013415
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-KH177-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111817735
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Silver Dolphin Bistro Grab and Go, by SrA Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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