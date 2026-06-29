(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Silver Dolphin Bistro Grab and Go

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    The Silver Dolphin Bistro on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam highlights its Grab and Go service benefits. The Silver Dolphin Bistro was an early adopter of the Grab & Go program, introducing it January 2024 and has seen the galley's service jump from approximately 300 meals a day to an average of 1,000 meals per day.

    The Silver Dolphin Bistro Grab & Go is available the entire time the galley is open, Weekdays from: 0600-1800 and Weekends/Holidays: 0800-1800.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 20:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013415
    VIRIN: 260702-N-KH177-1000
    Filename: DOD_111817735
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Silver Dolphin Bistro Grab and Go, by SrA Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video