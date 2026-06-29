An official unveiling ceremony took place July 2, 2026, for 17 conserved Revolutionary War cannon. In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. At that point, dredging work was halted and archeologists and divers were called in to investigate. The discovery led to a coordinated recovery effort that ultimately uncovered 21 cannon and additional artifacts, including anchor fragments and pieces of a ship’s bell, from the bottom of the Savannah River, where they had remained hidden for nearly 250 years.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013392
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-HT663-7879
|Filename:
|DOD_111817382
|Length:
|00:06:51
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Revolutionary War Cannon on display at Savannah History Museum, by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From riverbed to museum: Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
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