The Legacy of America 250 at Arlington National Cemetery

As our nation commemorates America 250, Arlington National Cemetery honors those who served in the earliest days of the fight for independence.
Eleven veterans of the American Revolution are laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. In this tribute, we share three of their stories — and how each veteran's journey to these hallowed grounds represents Arlington's establishment as a national place of honor and remembrance, commemorating the entire history of the American military and our nation.
To learn more about Arlington's ties to our nation's founding, visit education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/America-250
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013367
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-ET384-5695
|Filename:
|DOD_111817065
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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