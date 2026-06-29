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    The Legacy of America 250 at Arlington National Cemetery

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    As our nation commemorates America 250, Arlington National Cemetery honors those who served in the earliest days of the fight for independence.

    Eleven veterans of the American Revolution are laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. In this tribute, we share three of their stories — and how each veteran's journey to these hallowed grounds represents Arlington's establishment as a national place of honor and remembrance, commemorating the entire history of the American military and our nation.

    To learn more about Arlington's ties to our nation's founding, visit education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/America-250

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013367
    VIRIN: 260625-A-ET384-5695
    Filename: DOD_111817065
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Legacy of America 250 at Arlington National Cemetery, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Revolutionary War
    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    Patriots
    America 250

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