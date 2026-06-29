The Legacy of America 250 at Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013367" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As our nation commemorates America 250, Arlington National Cemetery honors those who served in the earliest days of the fight for independence.



Eleven veterans of the American Revolution are laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. In this tribute, we share three of their stories — and how each veteran's journey to these hallowed grounds represents Arlington's establishment as a national place of honor and remembrance, commemorating the entire history of the American military and our nation.



To learn more about Arlington's ties to our nation's founding, visit education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/America-250



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)