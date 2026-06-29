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    MCAS Beaufort K9 Explosive Detection Test

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    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jon Stone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marines and Officers, K-9 handlers, Provost Marshals Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, conduct training during an explosive detection test at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, June 16, 2026. PMO conducted an explosive detection test and bite test in order to train their K-9 unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jon C. Stone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013335
    VIRIN: 260702-M-QT869-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816568
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, MCAS Beaufort K9 Explosive Detection Test, by Sgt Jon Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    joint training
    evaluation
    PMO
    smell test
    EOD
    k9

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