MCAS Beaufort K9 Explosive Detection Test

U.S. Marines and Officers, K-9 handlers, Provost Marshals Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, conduct training during an explosive detection test at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, June 16, 2026. PMO conducted an explosive detection test and bite test in order to train their K-9 unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jon C. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 12:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013335
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-QT869-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816568
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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