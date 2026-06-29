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    Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    WIESBADEN, Germany (July 2, 2026) — Gen. Christopher Donahue relinquishes Command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa during a ceremony at Clay Kaserne, July 2, 2026. During the ceremony, remarks were delivered by Gen. Christopher Donahue; Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Commander of U.S. European Command; Lt. Gen. John W. Brennan Jr., Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command; and Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, Commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The ceremony marked the transition of Command as Donahue concluded his tenure leading U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013321
    VIRIN: 260702-A-UE565-2870
    Filename: DOD_111816399
    Length: 00:45:49
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

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    This work, Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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