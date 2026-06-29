Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013321" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WIESBADEN, Germany (July 2, 2026) — Gen. Christopher Donahue relinquishes Command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa during a ceremony at Clay Kaserne, July 2, 2026. During the ceremony, remarks were delivered by Gen. Christopher Donahue; Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Commander of U.S. European Command; Lt. Gen. John W. Brennan Jr., Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command; and Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, Commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The ceremony marked the transition of Command as Donahue concluded his tenure leading U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)