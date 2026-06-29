WIESBADEN, Germany (July 2, 2026) — Gen. Christopher Donahue relinquishes Command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa during a ceremony at Clay Kaserne, July 2, 2026. During the ceremony, remarks were delivered by Gen. Christopher Donahue; Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Commander of U.S. European Command; Lt. Gen. John W. Brennan Jr., Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command; and Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, Commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The ceremony marked the transition of Command as Donahue concluded his tenure leading U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013321
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-UE565-2870
|Filename:
|DOD_111816399
|Length:
|00:45:49
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command
No keywords found.