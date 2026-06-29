USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jonathan Enger | U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue delivers remarks during his relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. During his tenure, Donahue led efforts to develop and scale the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, a transformational warfighting concept designed to integrate land forces in support of NATO's regional defense plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Enger) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — U.S. Army Europe and Africa honored its outgoing commander, Gen. Christopher Donahue, during a relinquishment of command ceremony July 2 on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Donahue relinquished command of the organization to Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, deputy commanding general of USAREUR-AF, who will serve as the acting commander until a permanent successor is nominated by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The ceremony was jointly officiated by U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of U.S. European Command, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, deputy commander of U.S. Africa Command, underscoring USAREUR-AF's mandate as an Army service component command campaigning across two continents in a 104-country area of responsibility.

During his 18-month tenure, Donahue focused heavily on integrating U.S. and NATO land forces in order to bolster credible deterrence and harness increased investment by Allied militaries. Most notably, the combined USAREUR-AF and NATO’s Allied Land Command headquarters developed, launched and began scaling of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, a transformational warfighting concept to cohere the ability of land forces to execute NATO’s integrated defense plans.

It applies Army Transformation at scale, integrating consumable, attritable, and survivable systems to accelerate decision-making and action.

At its foundation is a digital backbone connecting forces and nations, enabling a common operating picture and live data to drive combat operations at unprecedented speed and to integrate manned and unmanned systems at scale.

“(Donahue) saw the need to change, developed a plan, inspired others and built the processes to ensure it endures well beyond his tenure—and Allies have bought in,” Grynkewich said. “In alignment with NATO 3.0, our Allies are committing forces and investing in the capabilities needed to bring the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative to life.”

Donahue's departure marks the conclusion of a high-tempo command focused on building and certifying lethal units and accelerating data-driven warfighting and the realities of a transformed battlefield saturated with unmanned systems and electronic warfare. Reflecting on his time leading USAREUR-AF, Donahue credited the Soldiers and international partners who turned strategic initiatives into credible deterrence.

“I love this team—it has been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of it. I'm proud of what we built and I have absolute confidence in what you will build next,” said Donahue. “So, when people ask me, ‘Hey CD, what was it like to be a part of United States Army Europe and Africa?’ I only have to tell them how proud and unbelievably grateful I am to have been a part of the United States Army's premier warfighting headquarters.”

In addition to his role at USAREUR-AF, Donahue also serves as commander of NATO’s Allied Land Forces Command in Izmir, Türkiye, a dual-hatted responsibility that has been central to executing NATO’s regional defense plans. He will relinquish command of LANDCOM on July 9.

As Norrie assumes acting command, USAREUR-AF remains postured to maintain its rigorous operational tempo, continuing its vital training missions, theater security cooperation, and deterrence activities across both the European and African areas of responsibility.